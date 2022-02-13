Former Kenya PM Raila Odinga on Sunday said, "I have discussed with PM Narendra Modi to bring this Ayurveda treatment method to Africa and use African indigenous plants for therapeutics. While talking to the media, he stated that he travelled to India for his daughter's eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. Her eyesight has significantly improved after three weeks of therapy.

Check Tweet:

By using these traditional medicines, she finally has her eyesight back and this gave us a lot of confidence. I have discussed with PM Modi to bring this treatment method (Ayurveda) to Africa and use our indigenous plants for therapeutics: Former PM of Kenya, Raila Odinga (2/2) pic.twitter.com/dejkwkEQ3V

— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)