Refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan staged a protest in Delhi, breaching barricades in the process. The demonstration was directed against the INDIA alliance and Congress leaders over their statements concerning the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A video of the protest has been shared by news agency ANI. The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries, each of which is a Muslim-majority nation: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Such refugees should have migrated to India on or before December 31, 2014. Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back at Amit Shah Over CAA Implementation, Asks ’Where Will Jobs, Houses and Resources Come From for Refugees?'.

Refugees Protest in Delhi

#WATCH | Refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan breach barricades during their protest in Delhi against the INDIA alliance and Congress leaders over their statements on the implementation of CAA. (Visuals from Ashoka Road, near AICC headquarters) pic.twitter.com/XSMqT8reqm — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

