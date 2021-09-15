In a relief for the telecom sector, the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) with safegurads. The announcemnet was made by Ashwini Vaishnav. The government also approved a relief package for the sector, including a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies.

