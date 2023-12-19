The Mumbai police recently arrested two accused of a gang that stole cars on demand. According to news agency ANI, the two accused belong to a gang that stole cars on demand. The Dindoshi Police which arrested the two accused also recovered five cars worth about Rs 1.50 crore from them. Officials said that the stolen cars were from different states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Mumbai: Ex-Employee Tries To Burn Down Sakinaka Restaurant Days After Owner Fires Him for Reporting Drunk at Work, Booked.

Gang Stealing Cars Busted

Maharastra | Dindoshi Police arrested two accused of the gang who stole cars on demand and recovered 5 cars worth about Rs 1.50 crore from different states- Delhi, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/ljkNjk8PVj — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

