Mumbai, December 19: A 28-year-old man was on Saturday, December 17, booked for allegedly trying to burn down a Sakinaka restaurant in the city. Police officials said that the accused identified as Pankajsinh Rajput, reportedly tried to burn down the former restaurant where he worked a few days after the hotel owner kicked him out for allegedly showing up drunk at work.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Shubham Bhor, the owner of Pratik Hotel in Sangharsh Nagar, Sakinaka, said that Rajput had been working at his eatery for two months. On December 13, the accused reported being drunk to work, which led to an argument between him and the owner. Following this, Rajput was fired from his job. Mumbai Shocker: Two ‘Wannabe’ Extortionists Demand Rs 7 Lakh From Former Employer, Threaten To Detonate Explosives at His Office; Arrested.

While leaving the restaurant, Rajput reportedly threatened Bhor with dire consequences. Bhor also said that for the next two days, the accused kept calling him with various threats. On December 16 at around 3 am, Bhor received a call from his friend who informed him that someone burnt a part of his restaurant.

Bhor along with his two friends reached his restaurant and doused the blaze. "Afterward, we looked through the CCTV footage to understand the cause of the fire," he told cops. The CCTV footage showed Rajput throwing some liquid from a bottle at the pav bhaji counter at around 2.45 am. Mumbai Shocker: Shopkeeper Arrested for Beating Employee to Death for Stealing Garlic in Borivali.

Post this, Rajput reportedly struck a matchstick and threw it on the counter, thereby leading to a fire. After the incident came to light, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused. "Since the incident, Rajput's phone has been switched off and he has not gone home," an official from Sakinaka police said.

Acting on Bhor's complaint, the police have booked Rajput under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

