In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a fortuner car was allegedly stolen from Janakpuri. According to reports, the car belonged to Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak, who took to social media to share a clip of the CCTV footage of the alleged crime. In her post, Pathak said that a gang of thieves made several attempts for nearly half an hour before finally stealing the SUV, which was parked near Delhi’s Tihar Jail. "The car was parked in front of the bank where there are many banks, despite the fact that the thieves stole the car, while the Delhi Police kept sleeping," alleged Pankhuri Pathak in her post. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Delhi Shocker: Bajrang Dal Worker Killed After Fight Between Two Groups in Ranjit Nagar.

Congress Leader’s Car Stolen From Tihar in Delhi

कल रात जनकपुरी की एक मेन रोड से हमारी फॉर्च्यूनर गाड़ी चोरी हो गई। आधे घंटे तक बिना खौफ के चोरों का गिरोह आता जाता रहा और गाड़ी खोलने और चुराने का प्रयास करता रहा। गाड़ी बैंक के सामने खड़ी थी जहां लाइन से कई बैंक हैं, फिर भी चोर आराम से गाड़ी चुरा ले गए ।@DelhiPolice सोती रही। pic.twitter.com/lAMl6jMCwt — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) November 24, 2022

