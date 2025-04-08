A courtroom exchange from the Madras High Court is going viral on social media. During a hearing in the Madras HC today, April 8, the high court criticised a lawyer for remarking that the "court is becoming party" to a wrong course of action in its order. Responding to the lawyer's remark, the Madras High Court said, "You are not supposed to use such language, we are not party to anything, we are in process of delivering justice." Are You Real? Supreme Court Judge Justice BV Nagarathna Asks Lawyer Appearing on Video Conferencing, Refers to New York Court Case Where AI Person Argued Before Judges.

Courtroom Exchange from Madras HC Goes Viral

#CourtroomExchange: Madras High Court criticises lawyer for remarking that “court is becoming party” to a wrong course of action in its order. “You are not supposed to use such language, we are not party to anything, we are in process of delivering justice." pic.twitter.com/KuAGLrVsZP — Bar & Bench - Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) April 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)