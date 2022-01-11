New Delhi, January 11: The government of India on Tuesday managed to get the approval of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for export of Indian mangoes to USA in the new season. In the year 2020. USA had restricted the export of mangoes from India as the USDA inspectors could not visit India for inspecting the irradiation facilities due to the temporary ban on international travel in place because of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. “As part of the mutual agreement, India will be able to export mangoes to the USA in the mango season commencing with the Alphonso variety of mangoes by March onwards," said the Department of Agriculture.

