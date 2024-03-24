An incident of chain snatching has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a man allegedly snatched a woman's chain in Ghaziabad. As per news agency ANI, an unidentified man came on a bike and snatched the woman's chain. The chain-snatching incident took place when the woman was shooting a reel in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. A police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident. Chain Snatching in Kanpur: Bike-Borne Men Rob Woman of Necklace in Uttar Pradesh, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video).

Chain Snatching in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, UP | A woman's chain was snatched by an unidentified man who came on a bike, while she was shooting a reel, in Indirapuram. A Police complaint has been launched into the incident. (Screenshot from the video of the incident) pic.twitter.com/HDTeaO9idi — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

