Champai Soren, the Vice President of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The oath-taking ceremony took place at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. This comes two days after Hemant Soren was arrested by ED. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan Nominates JMM Leader Champai Soren as Chief Minister; Invites Him To Take Oath.

Champai Soren Takes Oath

#WATCH | JMM vice president Champai Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. This comes two days after Hemant Soren's resignation as the CM and his arrest by the ED. pic.twitter.com/WEECELBegr — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

JMM vice president Champai Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/xxcA7E8sxg — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)