In a dramatic turn of events, Chandbabu, the alleged leader of a notorious criminal based in Chaupa village, managed to escape from police custody at the Sambhal District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon. The suspect, a resident of Pathakpur village, was initially apprehended by the Bahjoi Kotwali police following an encounter on Sunday morning. Chandbabu was scheduled for an X-ray on Monday, which led to his transfer to the hospital under the supervision of an inspector and two constables. After the X-ray procedure and subsequent dressing, a lapse in vigilance by the accompanying officers allowed the suspect to flee the premises. Cops launched a search operation, but Chandbabu had vanished by then. Uttar Pradesh Police Suspend Eight Cops After Three Prisoners Escape From Custody While They Sip Tea in Jhansi, Video Goes Viral.

Chandbabu Escapes Police Custody in Sambhal

UP : जिला संभल की पुलिस ने कल सुबह बदमाश चांद बाबू को पकड़ा था। पैर में गोली लगी। अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। चांद बाबू आज सुबह अपने पैरों पर खड़े होकर अस्पताल से फुर्र हो गए। पुलिस फिर से तलाश में जुटी है। सवाल अस्पताल में सिक्योरिटी से ज्यादा पुलिस के एनकाउंटर पर है। pic.twitter.com/tFxl0py6CU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 18, 2024

