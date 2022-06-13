The Chandigarh administration on Monday issued an advisory urging people to continue wearing masks and avoid gathering in public places. The advisory comes after there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in many states, union territories and Chandigarh itself. The advisory also asked people to see a doctor in case they feel unwell and avoid unnecessary travel.

Check tweet:

Chandigarh Administration issues new advisory in view of increasing corona cases pic.twitter.com/cy9lnkcALd — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

