The massive fire that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Thursday still continues. A major part of the building has been damaged and officials are using remote control fire fighting machine to douse the flames, said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Bhagirath Palace Market at Chandni Chowk, Several Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video)

Chandni Chowk Fire:

Chandni Chowk, Delhi | Fierce fire that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk continues; Several fire tenders on spot Early morning visuals pic.twitter.com/J3jtS5Hf3y — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

