Days after the attack on Chandra Shekhar Aazad in Uttar Pradesh, the UP Police have arrested four accused in connection with opening fire at the Bhim Army chief. Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada told ANI that the accused are now being brought to Saharanpur from Haryana's Ambala. Azad was injured on Wednesday evening when four unidentified men in a car opened fire at his car in Saharanpur district. Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot at in UP Video: ‘Five of Us, Including My Younger Brother, Were in Car When Attack Took Place,’ Says Bhim Army Chief.

Four Arrested:

Attack on Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad | Dr Vipin Tada, SSP Saharanpur says, "Four accused have been arrested from Ambala, Haryana. They are now being brought to Saharanpur." Details awaited. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/AK62Ig4tlx — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

