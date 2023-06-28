Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, the chief of the Bhim Army, was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur today. "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred," Aazad said, as quoted by news agency ANI. The first bullet pierced through the seat, grazing his waist as it passed through the door. The second bullet, however, struck the back door, narrowly evading him. Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot At in UP Video: Bhim Army Chief's Convoy Attacked by Armed Men in Saharanpur.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot at in UP

#WATCH | "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," says Bhim Army leader and Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram chief, Chandra… pic.twitter.com/MLeVR8poaN — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)