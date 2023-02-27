Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday slammed Tata-owned Air India for its in-flight breakfast. Criticising the airline's food, Kapoor questioned their meal menu asking if is this what Indians should eat for breakfast. "Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze." Kapoor tweeted. Soon, the airline took cognisance of the tweet. "Dear Sir, please be rest assured that your feedback has been relayed to the relevant team for necessary review. We request you to fly with us again to see the change, Air India responded to Kapoor's tweet. Video: Heated Argument Breaks Out Between Air India Staff and Passengers Over Flight Delay At Delhi Airport.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Hits Out at Air India Over In-Flight Meal:

Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze. pic.twitter.com/2RZIWY9lhO — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)