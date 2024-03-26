In a dramatic rescue operation in Porur, Chennai, fire and rescue services personnel skillfully freed an 18-month-old boy named Krithigan, whose head was trapped in a cooking vessel. Responding to a distress call on Sunday, March 24, the team initially attempted to cut the vessel off without success. They then resorted to applying coconut oil, but this proved futile and caused the child pain. With careful precision and the use of cutting pliers, firefighters managed to slice through the vessel, successfully freeing the toddler after a 30-minute operation. Video footage of the rescue has since gone viral, showcasing the firefighters' dedication and expertise in ensuring the child's safety. Dolphins in Chennai: Pod of Dolphins Spotted Off Neelankarai Hours After Conclusion of Ocean Cleaning Awareness Campaign (Watch Video).

