A tragic incident occurred in Chennai's Nanganallur, where a 7-year-old girl, Aishwarya, lost her life after a compound gate collapsed on her while she was playing in front of her house on Thursday. Aishwarya, a Class II student at a private school in Nanganallur, was stepping into her house when the accident took place. Her father, who was parking his bike at the time, attempted to close the iron entrance gate when it suddenly gave way and fell on the young girl, crushing her. Nearby residents rushed to help, lifting the heavy gate off Aishwarya and taking her to a nearby hospital. She was later transferred to Kauvery Hospital in Kovilambakkam for further treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Aishwarya succumbed to her injuries on the same day. Chennai Shocker: School Teacher Arrested for Sex Assault on Class 9 Boy in Ashok Nagar.

7-Year-Old Girl Crushed to Death As Gate Collapses in Nanganallur

Seven-year-old girl crushed to dead after gate collapses in #Chennai's Nanganallur More details 🔗 https://t.co/w8LmzAWaPJ pic.twitter.com/TelIqP6WYg — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 14, 2025

