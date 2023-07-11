A man has been detained by the Pune Crime Branch for allegedly threatening to kill newly-inducted Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The accused, identified as Prashant Patil, is being interrogated. He was detained from Mahad and will be brought to Pune. Chhagan Bhujbal received death threats when he was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an event. Subsequently, an official complaint was lodged, acting on which the Pune Crime Branch had initiated an investigation. Cops traced the threat call and took Patil into custody. He allegedly made the threat call to Bhujbal in drunken state. Sharad Pawar Death Threat Case: Pune Techie Arrested for Sending Death Threats to NCP Chief on Social Media.

Accused in Chhagan Bhujbal Death Threat Case Detained:

Maharashtra: Pune Crime branch detains a man for allegedly threatening to kill newly inducted state Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Investigation underway: Police officials — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

#Maharashtra: Prashant Patil (left) was arrested by Pune Crime Branch for issuing death threats to #ChhaganBhujbal; he said that he was given a contract to kill the @NCPspeaks leader and had vowed to do so today. Read report by @gunwantiparaste : https://t.co/egktk4a8V5#Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/oZAK8X3H3V — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 11, 2023

