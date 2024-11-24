A violent clash over a land dispute in Chhatarpur’s Karri village left over a dozen people injured on Saturday evening. The conflict, recorded on video and now viral on social media, shows men and women engaging in brutal altercations, using sticks and pulling hair. The brawl erupted when Munna Lal Soni began construction on a disputed piece of land under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. Nathuram Soni and his family claimed the land as their ancestral property and opposed the construction. Police and a local revenue officer were called to mediate. Though authorities initially calmed the situation, tensions escalated into violence later. Complaints have been filed by both parties at the Civil Line police station, and investigations are ongoing. Ghaziabad: Parking Dispute Turns Violent As Man Kicked and Punched in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

Chhatarpur Viral Video

