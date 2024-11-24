A parking dispute in Ghaziabad's Gandhi Nagar escalated into a violent street fight near Hari Mandir Chowk. A video shows a young man in a blue denim jacket being attacked by six men. The altercation turned physical when a man in a red jacket punched and pinned him to the ground, followed by kicks as the victim tried to stand. Despite an initial separation by bystanders, the fight resumed, involving more punches and kicks. Friends of the victim eventually intervened to back him up. The viral video prompted police from Sihani Gate station to launch an investigation to identify those involved. Varanasi Cop Thrashed By Mob in Front of Family After His Car Collides With Auto-Rickshaw, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Ghaziabad Viral Video

