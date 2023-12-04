After the completion of the counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 54 seats, while Congress managed to win 35 seats in the state. The counting of the ballots was held on Sunday, December 3. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Bhupesh Baghel Resigns as Chief Minister After Congress’ Defeat in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023

After the completion of the counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, BJP won 54 seats and Congress won 35 seats. pic.twitter.com/GLYjkNSzbA — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)