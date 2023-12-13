Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai offered prayers at Jagannath Temple in Raipur on Wednesday, December 13. Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister will be held today. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked 59-year-old tribal leader Sai, a former Union minister who had also served as Chhattisgarh BJP chief, as the new chief minister on December 10. Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP's Tribal Leader.

Vishnu Deo Sai Offers Prayers at Jagannath Temple in Raipur

Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai offers prayers at Jagannath temple in Raipur. Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh today. pic.twitter.com/vQoz7XqcyZ — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

