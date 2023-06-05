An adoption centre is considered a safe haven for kids who have no other place to go, and those who are hoping for a new home, but a video going viral on social media suggests otherwise. In the distressing incident, a woman caretaker of an adoption centre in Chattisgarh's Kanker was caught mercilessly thrashing two minor girls. In the video, the woman can be seen pulling the kids by the hair and throwing them to the ground. An FIR has been registered against the accused, and a probe has been launched. Mumbai: Elderly Man Threatened, Beaten Up in Old Age Home by Staff Member, Disturbing VIdeo Goes Viral.

Woman Caretaker Beats Small Kids

