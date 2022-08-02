Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday asked officials to rename Chandkhuri, Giraudpuri, and Sonakhan. The new names for Chandkhuri will be ‘Mata Kaushalyadham Chandkhuri', Giraudpuri will be 'Baba Guru Ghasidas Dham Giraudpuri' and Sonakhan will become 'Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Dham Sonakhan'.

Check Tweet:

Chhattisgarh | "Names of Chandkhuri, Giraudpuri and Sonakhan areas will be changed to Mata Kaushalyadham Chandkhuri, Baba Guru Ghasidas Dham Giraudpuri and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Dham Sonakhan," orders CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/YLuHJ03h3T — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)