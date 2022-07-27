Delhi Police on Wednesday shared awareness regarding the use of Chinese Manjha. In a Tweet shared on social media, Delhi Police said that "Chinese Manjha is fatal for birds, animals and humans. Its use is a punishable offence and can lead to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine upto Rs 1 Lakh." It further stated that "kites symbolise happiness, don't trigger sorrow by using chinese manjha." Also Read: Delhi: Chinese Manjha Slits 30-Year-Old Biker's Throat in National Capital.

Chinese Manjha is fatal for birds, animals & humans. Its use is a punishable offence; can lead to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine upto ₹1 Lakh.#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/QdZlTpNWx7 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 27, 2022

