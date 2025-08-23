Hindi TV news anchor Chitra Tripathi has issued a stern warning to an X user named Nargis Bano for circulating a viral video of her with BJP MP Ravi Kishan at a private family function in Gorakhpur. The clip, shot during her nephew’s birthday on August 8, 2025, features Chitra along with other women from her family, who, she stressed, do not wish to have their images spread on social media. Calling the act “cheap” and reflective of a “vile mentality,” Chitra condemned the sharing of the video without consent and warned of legal action if it was not taken down immediately. She highlighted the serious violation of privacy, especially since some of the women in the footage are not active on social platforms and had no intention of being made public. While some users pointed out that Ravi Kishan himself had shared photos from the same event showing the women, Chitra stood firm on her stance, making it clear that she would take every step necessary, including legal action, to protect her family’s right to privacy. Nargis Bano has since deleted the tweet containing Chitra Tripathi viral video.

Chitra Tripathi Warns of Legal Action Over Viral Video With BJP MP Ravi Kishan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)