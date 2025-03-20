Chitra Tripathi, one of India's top TV news anchors, made headlines on March 20 after revealing on X, formerly Twitter, that she has officially separated from her husband, Atul Agarwal, an established news anchor. The couple ended their marriage after 16 years, though Tripathi shared that the decision to part ways had been considered for some time. "After 16 wonderful years together, we began a planned separation some time ago and now feel ready to formalize it—not as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family. We remain devoted to raising our son together and are grateful to our loved ones for their support during this transition. This is not an end, but the beginning of a new journey. Your good wishes mean the world to us," Chitra wrote in a post. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced.

Chitra Tripathi-Atul Agarwal Divorce

After 16 wonderful years together, we began a planned separation some time ago and now feel ready to formalize it—not as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family. We remain devoted to raising our son together and are grateful to our loved ones for their support during this… — Chitra Tripathi (@chitraaum) March 19, 2025

