Chungreng Koren, a mixed martial artist from Manipur, became Matrix Fight Night's new interim bantamweight champion (MFN). After the win, Koren dedicated his belt to his home state of Manipur, which has been witnessing violent clashes in the state. Koren urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and restore peace in the region and invited him to visit Manipur. Manipur Violence: One Killed in Police Firing As 'Village Volunteers' Try To Loot Armoury at Police Training College.

Chungreng Koren Draws Attention To Manipur Unrest

मणिपुर से MFN (Matrix Fight Night ) चैंपियन Chungreng Koren को अपनी जीत के बाद जब बोलने का मौका मिला तो उन्होंने 1 साल से जल रहे मणिपुर की आवाज को उठाया। pic.twitter.com/7bIz4f8bXM — Kamaldeep journalist (@Kamalde07609489) March 11, 2024

Chungreng Koren Urges PM Modi to Visit Manipur

"Violence is happening in manipur. It has been almost a year, people are dying, there is food and water shortage in relief camps. The kids are not able to study. The future is unclear. Please visit manipur once and restore peace in manipur." - Chungreng Koren, Champion. pic.twitter.com/IYf8xSGR5N — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) March 11, 2024

Congress Shares Video

मोदी जी, मणिपुर में हिंसा हो रही है. हर दिन लोग मर रहे हैं. लोग कैम्प में रहने को मज़बूर हैं. खाना नहीं मिल रहा. बच्चों की पढ़ाई नहीं हो पा रही. मोदी जी, एक बार तो मणिपुर आ जाइए. - Chungreng Koren काश PM मोदी मणिपुर का दर्द समझ पाते. काश वो मणिपुर जाते. pic.twitter.com/DIGL8wPPxr — Congress (@INCIndia) March 11, 2024

AAP Takes Jibe at BJP

"1 साल हो गये, मणिपुर में हिंसा जारी है। लोग मर रहे हैं। एक बार मणिपुर में विजिट कर लें मोदी जी, यहाँ हमें शांति चाहिए।- Chungreng Koren (Indian #MatrixFightNight Wrestler) खिलाड़ी जीत पर भी दुख में रो रहा है, देश का ये हाल कर दिया है Modi ने। pic.twitter.com/tMwTh1jnAi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 11, 2024

