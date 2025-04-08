Raipur, April 8: A six-year-old girl out for kanya pujan was found brutally Torture raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Durg city late Sunday night, her body hidden under the rear seat of a car. Covered in cigarette burns, bite marks, and scratches, the child’s body pointed to a horrifying case of torture before death. The incident triggered widespread anger in the neighbourhood, with locals attempting to set fire to the car owner’s house. However, police later confirmed he was not involved. Later, it was found that the girl's uncle had taken the girl to the terrace of the same house she had visited for the kanya bhoj and raped killed her there.

The girl’s uncle has been arrested, and early investigations suggest that more than one person may have been involved in the crime. The situation remains tense in the area, prompting heavy police deployment to prevent further unrest, reported Times Of India. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Durg City; 3 Suspects Detained After Body Found in Locked Car.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai strongly condemned the brutal incident, calling it an inhuman act that has deeply shaken society. “The inhuman incident with an innocent girl in Durg district deserves the strongest condemnation. It is an act that tarnishes humanity and deeply shocks a civilized society,” he said. He assured strict action, stating, “There is no place in society for such criminals. Durg: Man Miraculously Survives After Jumping From 3-Storey Building on High-Voltage Wires, Horrific Suicide Attempt Video Surfaces.

The six-year-old girl had stepped out around 8am on Sunday, Ram Navami, to attend a Chaitra Navratri 'kanya bhoj' at a relative’s house just 500 metres away. When she didn’t return, her worried parents began searching for her in the afternoon, but found no trace of her in the neighbourhood. By evening, they reported her missing to the police. As search efforts intensified, tension grew in the locality. Later, her lifeless body was discovered in a car parked near her home.

Following the discovery of the girl’s body, police detained four to five individuals for questioning, including the owner of the car where the body was found. News of the horrific crime quickly spread, sparking violent protests in the area. An enraged mob damaged several vehicles and attempted to set the car owner’s house on fire, though his family had already fled. Police intervened in time to control the situation and extinguish the flames.

Tensions remained high on Monday as the girl’s family and relatives carried her body to the local police station, demanding justice and calling for the suspects to be handed over to them. Emotions ran high, and a brief scuffle broke out between protesters and police as three of the suspects were being taken for a medical examination.

A special team of officers questioned the detained suspects and soon grew suspicious of the girl's uncle, who was reportedly giving evasive and misleading answers. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, according to police. He told investigators that he took the girl to the terrace of the same house she had visited for the kanya bhoj and killed her there. Knowing that a door of a nearby car had a faulty lock, he placed her body inside without needing a key, police said. He has been charged with rape and murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

