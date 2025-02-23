In a dramatic and horrifying incident in Chhattisgarh's Durg, a young man miraculously survived after attempting suicide by jumping from a three-story building. The man who climbed the Nirmal Bangles building in Sheetal Market leapt off but got caught in high-voltage wires, narrowly avoiding death. He then fell onto a shop's shed, where he lay motionless for a few seconds before getting up and screaming at the shocked crowd below. A two-minute video capturing the event has surfaced, showing onlookers in panic as the man struggled. Chhattisgarh Road Accident: Bus Falls Into Mine Pit in Durg; Four Killed, Over 20 Passengers Injured.

Man Jumps from 3-Storey Building, Lands on Wires in Durg (Trigger Warning)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

