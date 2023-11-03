The last date for applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 has been extended till 11.59 PM, November 10, 2023. This was informed by the Consortium of the National Law Universities in a press release. The initial deadline was to expire at 11.59 PM, November 3, 2023. CLAT 2023: Apply for CLAT 2023 Examination at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details Here.

CLAT 2024 Applications Date

