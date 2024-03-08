A video has gone viral on social media showing a student confronting a top cop about the easy availability of drugs in Sonepat’s Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University. The incident occurred during a drug de-addiction campaign, where the student questioned why drugs were so conveniently accessible to students. The student stated, “We have seen such a big program of drug de-addiction campaign, but the university is the biggest epicenter of drug addiction. Getting ‘Ganja’ or any intoxicating substance is as easy as getting toffee or lollipop.” He further questioned the effectiveness of the police, asking, “If a first or second-year student can trace or track the drug dealers, then why can’t police do so? Are the police lagging behind?” The student, aware of a nearby police station, pointed out that ‘ganja’ was available right in front of the post, suggesting a failure of the police. The video quickly went viral within a few hours of being shared. Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Family Caught on Camera Roaming Freely in Jabalpur's Ordnance Factory Residential Area; Video Goes Viral.

Student Questions Cop About Open Availability of Drugs

A law student from NLU, Sonepat questions a senior police officer regarding open availability of drugs. pic.twitter.com/taLd6wKjDP — Deadly Law (@DeadlyLaw) March 7, 2024

