A shocking dog attack was caught on camera in Alwar, Rajasthan, where an 18-year-old physiotherapy student, Navya Gupta, was brutally mauled by a pack of eight stray dogs. The incident occurred on March 7 at around 6 PM in JK Nagar while Navya was talking on her phone near her house. Eyewitnesses claim that a female government teacher regularly feeds stray dogs in the area, leading to their growing numbers. As Navya stood nearby, the dogs suddenly charged at her, dragging her down and biting her multiple times. She suffered deep injuries on her hands, legs, and body. Navya’s family is outraged, blaming the authorities for inaction despite repeated complaints. Pitbull Attack Caught on Camera in Noida: Dog Attacks Shelter Home Worker, Leaving Him Critically Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Alwar (Disturbing Video)

अलवर शहर की जेके नगर कॉलोनी में कुत्तों के झुंड ने युवती पर हमला कर दिया जिसका वीडियो सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया. घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. दरअसल, युवती घर के बाहर वॉक कर रही थी इसी दौरान कुत्तों के झुंड ने एक साथ उस पर हमला कर दिया. युवती के चिल्लाने पर… pic.twitter.com/tciPvC6Y1T — Dr. Ashok Sharma (@ashok_Jodhpurii) March 8, 2025

