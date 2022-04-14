Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, people in Colombo continued to protest against the government as the Island nation faces its biggest crisis ever. "This is our struggle against corrupt politicians. There's scarcity...essentials not available," the protesters said.

Check tweet:

Colombo, Sri Lanka | People protest on streets amid ongoing #SriLankaEconomicCrisis "This is our struggle against corrupt politicians. There's scarcity...essentials not available," protesters said pic.twitter.com/jsNPhqQZU6 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)