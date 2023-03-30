Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Haryana after the Indian Railways completed 100% electrification of rail network in state. Taking to twitter, the Prime Minister said “Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment.” According to railways, this development will improve rail connectivity and the speed of trains in the region. Central Railway Says Mumbai Division Saves 1.64 Lakh Tonnes Carbon Footprints Annually Due to 100% Electrification.

PM Modi Congratulates Haryana

Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment. https://t.co/bbDL4dAhXZhttps://t.co/oYkqfkVpKW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

