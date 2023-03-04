The Central Railway on Friday took to social media and said that the Mumbai Division saves 1.64 lakh tonnes Carbon Footprints annually with 100 percent electrification. In its post, the Central Railway also shared some facts about the Mumbai Division Railways. It said that the first electric train ran between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla on the harbour line. Besides, the CR also said that the Mumbai Division was fully electrified in 2019. Mega Block on Sunday, March 5, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines, Night Block on Western Line; Check Timings Here.

Mumbai Division Saves 1.64 Lakh Tonnes Carbon Footprints Annually

Mumbai Division saves 1.64 lakh tonnes Carbon Footprints annually with 100 % electrification.#Mission100PercentElectrification@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/sDElDouVOG — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 3, 2023

