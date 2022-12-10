Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be Himachal Pradesh's new chief minister and Mukesh Agnihotri has been appointed as deputy chief minister, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said after Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Shimla on Saturday. Who Are Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri? Know All About Congress Leaders Set To Take Oath As New Himachal Pradesh CM and Deputy CM.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Be New Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh:

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be CM of Himachal Pradesh and Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM. Oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/k5esMKURZB — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)