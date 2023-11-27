On the occasion of Constitution Day 2023, celebrated on Sunday, November 26, Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, said Dr BR Ambedkar is not merely a leader of the Dalit community, but he belongs to the entire nation. On Constitution Day, CJI DY Chandrachud also highlighted Dr Ambedkar's tireless efforts to mobilise people for social justice, emphasising that social justice is not exclusive to the marginalised. "Profound reasons why we are having this session and set up the statue. Dr Ambedkar belongs to everyone. He is not a leader of (just) untouchables, he represents the entire nation. His efforts to mobilise people for social justice ... Social justice is not a project of the marginalised alone," he stated. Constitution Day 2023: Supreme Court Has Always Acted as a ‘People’s Court’, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

BR Ambedkar Represents the Entire Nation

Dr. BR Ambedkar is not just a leader of Dalits; represents the entire nation: CJI DY Chandrachud #CJIChandrachud #ConstitutionDay2023 reports @AB_Hazardous https://t.co/DrBOA1IOWi — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 27, 2023

