The Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma to appear at the Pydhonie police station on June 25 regarding enquiry and recording of her statement. The police had earlier filed a case against her on a complaint filed by Raza Academy.

Check tweet:

Controversial religious remark row | Mumbai police summons suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma to appear at Mumbai's Pydhonie police station on 25th June regarding enquiry & recording of her statement. Police earlier filed a case against her on a complaint filed by Raza Academy — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

