MHA Extends Guidelines For Surveillance, Containment and Caution Till March 31 Amid Rising COVID-10 Cases in India:

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order today to extend the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to 31st March: Ministry of Home Affairs — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment. States/UTs advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)