COVID-19 Curfew Lifted From All Districts of Uttar Pradesh As Coronavirus Cases Recede

Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts. Night curfew (7pm to 7am) will continue. Active caseload in the state stands at 14,000 with less than 600 active cases in each district: Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/y5pxYbY4ua — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2021

