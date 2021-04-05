BMC Announces Ward War Room Helpline Numbers For COVID-19 Assistance:
• In case you test covid positive, please seek hospital admission/ bed only through the @mybmc’s ward helpline numbers shared here and across hoardings in the city.
You can also connect with BMC on 1916.
Please read and share the thread
(1/n) pic.twitter.com/DWnmEbR72A
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 5, 2021
