BMC Announces Ward War Room Helpline Numbers For COVID-19 Assistance:

• In case you test covid positive, please seek hospital admission/ bed only through the @mybmc’s ward helpline numbers shared here and across hoardings in the city.

You can also connect with BMC on 1916.

Please read and share the thread

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 5, 2021