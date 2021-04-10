Maharashtra: Healthcare System Likely to Face More Pressure in Coming Mays, Says NCP Leader Nawab Malik

With rising #COVID19 cases despite the strict protocols, healthcare system is likely to face more pressure in the coming days. Chief Minister will hold a meeting with task force tomorrow, after which, a further decision will be taken: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/t5Vl2nYezr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

