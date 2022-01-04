Delhi witnessed a sharp spike in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The national capital reported 5,481 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections since July 8. Three people also succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday. Notably, the positivity rate in Delhi rose to 8.37 percent. Active COVID-19 cases also jumped to 14,889 in the national capital.

Tweet By ANI:

