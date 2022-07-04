Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India has achieved complete vaccination of 90 percent of its adult population. In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "We will win the battle against the pandemic together!"

#COVID19 | India achieves complete vaccination of 90% of its adult population, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announces pic.twitter.com/DyfSYDbGQR — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

What an extraordinary feat! With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90% of its adult population. Way to go! We will win the battle against the pandemic together! ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/LnsvCa927L — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 4, 2022

