Star Indian cricketer Rishabh pant suffered a terrible accident while going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. Pant who was driving his BMW fell asleep at the wheel, 1 km ahead of Narsan and collided with a divider. Although the car caught fire, the 25-year-old managed to get out of his care and survived. After that, Pant was taken to a nearby hospital. According to recent reports, he is currently out of danger. Rishabh Pant Accident CCTV Footage: Video Shows Actual Moment When Indian Cricketer’s Car Collides With Divider.

Real Reason Behind Pant's Accident

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel, 1km ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee: SK Singh, SP Rural, Haridwar — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2022

