One Coach of a Mumbai local train derailed on Tuesday morning, July 26 after it touched the dead-end on the same platform. Railway officials said no one was injured in the incident, but services on the line were delayed and trains are running behind the schedule. However, rerailment of the derailed coach is on, and mainline services from CSMT to Kalyan, Karjat to Khopoli, and Kasara are running as per the schedule.

Check Central Railway Instructions:

Harbour line commuters kind attention 👇 pic.twitter.com/cWJuQxS7aS — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 26, 2022

Watch Video:

