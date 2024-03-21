The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday informed that the Chikkamagalur DEO has filed an FIR against BJP leader CT Ravi for inciteful post on X, formerly Twitter. CT Ravi has been booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 126 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act. "Dear Hindus, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has declared war against us Hindus. It is high time we unite to protect and defend Sanatana Dharma from those who are out to destroy it," CT Ravi posted on X. 'Tamilians' Remark Row: ECI Asks Karnataka CEO To Take Action Shobha Karandlaje.

CT Ravi Booked

With respect to the post on X by Mr. C T Ravi, Chikkamagalur DEO has filed an FIR against him at Chikkamagalur Town Police Station u/s 153A of IPC and 126 of RP Act on 20.03.24. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) March 21, 2024

CT Ravi 'Protect Sanatana Dharma' Post on X

Dear Hindus, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi has declared war against us Hindus. It is high time we unite to protect and defend Sanatana Dharma from those who are out to destroy it. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (Modi Ka Parivar) (@CTRavi_BJP) March 20, 2024

