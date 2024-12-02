In light of the ongoing flooding in Cuddalore district, the District Collector has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges tomorrow, December 3. This decision comes as heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal continue to affect the region, disrupting normal life. Nilgiris School Holiday: Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed in This District of Tamil Nadu Today Due to Heavy Rainfall Warning.

Cuddalore School Holiday

Tamil Nadu: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Cuddalore district following floods in the district: Cuddalore District Collector — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)